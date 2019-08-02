Listen Live Sports

Navy identifies pilot killed in California fighter jet crash

August 2, 2019 4:34 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert.

A Navy statement Friday says the pilot was 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker.

The Navy released a photo of Walker but provided no additional information, such as his hometown.

Walker’s F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed July 31 in Death Valley National Park while flying through a canyon where military pilots routinely conduct low-level training missions.

Seven park visitors on a canyon overlook suffered minor injuries caused by debris from the crash.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

