Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Nebraska patrol says 5 people killed in SUV-truck collision

August 12, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two women and three children died when their vehicle collided with a truck on a Nebraska Panhandle highway.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday, around 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) north of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 385.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control during heavy rain, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming truck.

The patrol says all five people in the SUV were killed, including the driver, 30-year-old Amy Rednest of Alliance, and an adult passenger, 31-year-old Vanessa Gomez, of Westminster, Colorado. Also killed were 14-year-old Nevaeh Montoya, of Westminster; 13-year-old Emma Reza; and 9-year-old Falicia Reza, both of Alliance.

Advertisement

The patrol says the truck driver, 61-year-old Brian Schmer, of Hudson, Colorado, was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

___

Information from: KNEB-AM, http://www.kneb.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter