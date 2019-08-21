Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Nevada county won’t permit ‘Storm Area 51’-inspired event

August 21, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada county has rejected a proposal for a festival in a rural farming community to coincide with “Storm Area 51” events next month.

The Nye County Commission on Tuesday denied a permit for an event organizers dubbed “Peacestock 51” and planned to hold Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports commissioners raised concerns about resident safety, dust, environmental damage and the remoteness of the site 90 miles from Las Vegas.

The denial came a day after neighboring Lincoln County drafted an emergency declaration but gave conditional approval for events in tiny towns near a remote military test area that has long been a focus of UFO conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Those events in Hiko (HI’-koh) and Rachel would be about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Amargosa Valley.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union