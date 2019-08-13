Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New Mexico man accused of animal abuse; vet says cat on meth

August 13, 2019 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces say charges against a man accused of battering his girlfriend and mistreating two pets have been upgraded after his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.

They say 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding was arrested in June on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery against a household member, interference with communication and two counts of animal cruelty.

The animals involved are a dog and a cat.

Police say Spaulding allegedly neglected the pets and abused the cat by squeezing it until it cried out and strangling it.

Advertisement

A veterinarian told police the car showed signs of neurological deficits and its blood tested positive for meth.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police say one of the animal cruelty charges now has been upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

It’s unclear if Spaulding has a lawyer yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act