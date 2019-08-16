Listen Live Sports

New Mexico parents get preview of school-lockdown video

August 16, 2019 9:18 pm
 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A school district in New Mexico is giving parents a preview of an instruction video on lockdown situations associated with active shooters that will be shown to students.

Santa Fe Public Schools advised parents Friday evening in a robocall about the upcoming video presentation for children titled, “Run, Hide, Fight.”

The 13-minute video was posted on the district website and YouTube. It provides demonstrations and instructions about responding to strangers without ID stickers and then how to barricade doors, hide from “bad guys,” flee school and possibly fight using improvised weapons such as a stapler, scissors or computer. It notes that classrooms are equipped with bucket toilets to avoid life-threatening trips to the bathroom.

Safety lessons are delivered by an elementary school teacher, basketball coach and district Superintendent Veronica Garcia.

