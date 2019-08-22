Listen Live Sports

New Orleans says goodbye to storyteller and her story

August 22, 2019 2:09 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is still saying goodbye to a popular local TV anchorwoman and a local stunt pilot who promoted anti-drug messages at local schools.

WVUE reporter Nancy Parker died when a small plane flown by pilot Franklin Augustus crashed shortly after takeoff last week from Lakefront Airport.

A memorial is set for Friday morning at Xavier University for Parker, an Alabama native who anchored at WAFB in Baton Rouge before moving to WVUE 23 years ago.

At Lakefront Airport, plans are in the works for a memorial later in the month for Augustus.

