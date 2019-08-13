Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New surveillance center in county that had school massacre

August 13, 2019 6:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a new state-of-the-art surveillance center will play a pivotal role in rapid crime response in his county, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting last year.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the opening Tuesday of a new 2,600-square-foot (240-square-meter) strategic command and intelligence center. It’s expected to monitor live video feeds at more than 260 public schools and administrative buildings, as well as some county offices. Other facilities may be included later.

Tony says the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting demonstrated the need for real-time intelligence when crimes are happening. During the shooting, responding officers mistakenly thought they were seeing live security footage, but the video was delayed.

Officials say they have conducted 140 drills to test the surveillance system since January.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act