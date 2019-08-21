Listen Live Sports

Newark man faces child sex charges; mummified remains found

August 21, 2019 11:32 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police responding to a call about child sexual abuse say they found mummified remains and an altar to a deity in the home of a man who is now facing charges.

Robert Williams is due for an initial court appearance Friday. He is charged with crimes including aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment and desecration of human remains.

According to the Essex County prosecutor’s office, Newark police investigated after receiving reports that the 53-year-old Williams had been abusing a 13-year-old child for several months.

Authorities say a search of Williams’ home on Thursday uncovered human remains stuffed in a bin in a closet. Investigators also saw an object believed to be an altar to an unknown deity.

It’s not known whether Williams has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

