North Carolina woman awarded $3.2M in revenge porn case

August 27, 2019 3:23 am
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been awarded $3.2 million in a libel and revenge porn lawsuit against her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

A jury on Monday sided with Elizabeth Ann Clark in her case against U.S. Army Maj. Adam Clark and Lt. Col. Kimberly Rae Barrett. The Fayetteville Observer reports this appears to be the first revenge porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict in the state.

Elizabeth Clark says Adam Clark posted revealing photos of her online and spread lies, including that she had an eating disorder. He’s also accused of stalking her; related misdemeanor charges are pending against him. Elizabeth Clark’s lawyer, José Coker, said Barrett testified she’s under military investigation for adultery and other allegations including accessing the medical records of Elizabeth Clark and her children.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

