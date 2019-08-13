Officials, victims’ families split on massacre site’s future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Families of four Virginia Beach shooting victims say the municipal building where the mass shooting occurred should be demolished, but city officials have said they want to renovate it.

The Virginian-Pilot reports some of the victims’ families told the paper they support tearing down the building where a shooter killed 13 people in May.

Their views are at odds with some city officials’ opinions that the $20 million building should be renovated. City Manager Dave Hansen previously said he thinks the building should be turned into the police headquarters.

The city recently solicited public comments in an online survey, which showed support among city employees to tear the building down.

Advertisement

If the council chooses renovations, it would be part of a $130 million project including a new City Hall.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.