Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parkland father: Mural in El Paso a ‘tragic coincidence’

August 4, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A father whose son was killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting has installed mural in El Paso, Texas, a day after a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart.

Manuel Oliver says his planned trip to El Paso is “a terrible coincidence.” He intended to brush on the public artwork to honor his son Joaquin’s advocacy for humane treatment for immigrants.

But Sunday Oliver added a message of hope to the mural that includes an image of his son. He blazoned the words “El Paso is not alone” in Spanish.

The mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday was one of two that shocked the U.S. in a matter of hours. Early Sunday, nine more people were slain by gunfire in a busy nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax