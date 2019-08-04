Parkland father: Mural in El Paso a ‘tragic coincidence’

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A father whose son was killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting has installed mural in El Paso, Texas, a day after a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart.

Manuel Oliver says his planned trip to El Paso is “a terrible coincidence.” He intended to brush on the public artwork to honor his son Joaquin’s advocacy for humane treatment for immigrants.

But Sunday Oliver added a message of hope to the mural that includes an image of his son. He blazoned the words “El Paso is not alone” in Spanish.

The mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday was one of two that shocked the U.S. in a matter of hours. Early Sunday, nine more people were slain by gunfire in a busy nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.

