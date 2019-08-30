Listen Live Sports

Pastor accused of trying to have sex with girls

August 30, 2019 7:36 am
 
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky pastor accused of trying to organize a threesome with minors.

The Courier Journal reports Bobby J. Blackburn was indicted Wednesday on charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sex offense.

His lawyer, Stephen Owens, says news coverage is making the case seem worse than it is. He says Blackburn is accused of trying to solicit 17-year-olds, but “media coverage is making it out to be like they are 9- or 10-year-olds.”

WYMT-TV said the pastor of the Elevate Church in Prestonsburg owns a Giovanni’s pizza place, which plays Christian music and puts Bible verses on receipts. He’s accused of soliciting two workers and threatening to fire a third if she didn’t take the blame.

