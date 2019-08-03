Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

August 3, 2019 4:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people playing on a seesaw straddling the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad de Juarez; cowboys silhouetted by a sunset in Colorado; and a flock of birds obscuring the sky in Belarus.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 27-Aug. 2, 2019.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office