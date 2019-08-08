Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Photos reflect some of the changes in Ferguson since 2014

August 8, 2019 12:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The fatal police shooting of Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014, was followed by months of often-violent protests in Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb where the black 18-year-old was killed.

The unrest began the night after the shooting when a QuikTrip convenience store on West Florissant Avenue, just a few blocks from the site of the shooting, was looted and burned. Many other businesses were damaged or destroyed that night and in the weeks ahead, as protesters clashed nightly with police wearing riot gear and using military-style weapons and vehicles.

Ferguson is recovering. The Ferguson Community Empowerment Center now sits where the QuikTrip once stood. The center houses the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Salvation Army and other offices. A new Boys & Girls Club building is going up a few blocks away.

But West Florissant is still scarred with empty lots where businesses had to be demolished and empty storefronts where businesses moved away.

Advertisement

On nearby Canfield Drive, the large makeshift memorial that sat in the middle of the street for months after the shooting — in the same spot where Brown’s body had been — is gone. A small plaque remains near the shooting site.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

At the request of Brown’s family, the city has removed a patch of the pavement where he was shot and replaced it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot