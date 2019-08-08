Listen Live Sports

Police: 2 men arrested after road rage shooting at school

August 8, 2019 7:46 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man shot at another parent in a suspected road rage incident during morning drop-off Thursday at an Alabama elementary school, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened in the parking lot of Blount Elementary School in Montgomery on Thursday morning, said Montgomery Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt.

The Montgomery Police Department said in a news release that the two men got into an argument after a traffic dispute in the parking lot of the school. Police said one of the men then shot at the other.

Authorities said 38-year-old Isaiah Johnson was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Court records were not immediately available to show if he has a lawyer.

Police said that after the shooting, Johnson entered the school and turned his weapon over to school staff while he waited for police to arrive.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. as the first students were arriving for the day.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter said the school, which serves students in kindergarten through third grade, was placed on a soft lockdown. Classes continued but students stayed inside and there were extra security precautions.

The shooting happened on the third day of school for the year.

Police initially took both men into custody. The other man was released after police determined he did not possess or fire a weapon during the incident.

The shooting caused minor property damage to a vehicle, police said. Video from WSFA showed a car being towed from the scene with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side.

