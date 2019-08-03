Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Accused brake-puller arrested for subway ‘surfing’

August 3, 2019 9:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who authorities say caused dozens of New York City subway delays by pulling emergency brakes has been arrested again for allegedly “surfing” on the outside of a train.

Police say 23-year-old Isaiah Thompson was arrested Friday night on charges of reckless endangerment and trespassing. He’s accused of riding on the outside of a northbound 5 train in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Thompson was arrested in May after police said he was the man seen on a video pulling a train’s emergency brake and fleeing.

Police believe Thompson is responsible for dozens of similar brake-pulling stunts that caused extensive delays. He had been free on bond before his latest arrest.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if Thompson has a lawyer who can speak for him.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office