Police: Father fights man accused of peeping on girl, 2

August 30, 2019 5:07 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say the father of a 2-year-old girl who confronted and fought with a man accused of peeping on the child at the family’s North Carolina home will not be charged.

News outlets report Fayetteville police say the father saw Steven Michael Dunning looking through the window of his daughter’s bedroom Tuesday night. WTVD-TV reports the man’s wife says her husband chased the suspect into their backyard and confronted him. The father wasn’t identified.

Fayetteville police Sgt. Shawn Strepay says Dunning had to be hospitalized and will be charged with secret peeping once he’s released. Dunning’s injuries weren’t disclosed.

It’s unclear whether Dunning has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

