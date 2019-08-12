Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Kentucky man cracked 8-year-old’s head, raped her

August 12, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent in a sexual assault has now raped and robbed an 8-year-old girl whose skull he fractured with a shovel.

News outlets report 29-year-old Cane L. Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery. A judge declined a request to dismiss the charges Monday and entered a not guilty plea for him.

A Louisville police arrest citation says officers responded Friday to a report of a girl beaten and robbed of her iPad, finding her with a fractured skull and injuries indicating sexual assault.

It says Madden was seen nearby and questioned, telling detectives “intimate details” of the assault.

Advertisement

Madden was ruled mentally incompetent in February by a judge who dismissed charges the man sexually assaulted a woman and bit off part of her face in 2017.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter