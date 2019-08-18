Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: Man accused of threat to Jewish center arrested

August 18, 2019
 
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

New Middletown police say they arrested 20-year-old James Reardon, Jr., at his home Saturday in the Mahoning County village. WKBN-TV reports Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post was tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. Authorities say the Instagram account was Reardon’s.

Police said rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic weapons and anti-Semitic information were found at his house.

It couldn’t be determined whether Reardon has an attorney.

