Police: Man punches bus driver, causes crash that injures 16

August 6, 2019 4:17 pm
 
RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man punched a bus driver who refused to let him off because the bus wasn’t at a designated stop, triggering a crash that injured 16 people.

Authorities say 24-year-old Matthew Young, of Boston, assaulted the driver of the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus in Randolph at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, causing the bus to rear-end a car and strike a utility pole.

Randolph police say 16 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, including the 48-year-old male driver.

Young was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday pending a hearing to determine whether he is a public danger.

He said he has anxiety and was upset because he was in an unfamiliar area. His attorney says Young has a “sympathetic” mental health history.

