The Associated Press
 
Police probe into Virginia Beach mass shooting almost done

August 8, 2019 11:20 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach’s police chief says the department’s investigation into late May’s mass shooting is nearly complete.

But he says the department may hold off on releasing all of the details immediately. Police are concerned some information could influence an independent investigation into the shooting.

WAVY-TV reported Wednesday that Chief James Cervera said the department will be able to release some of the findings. But he said the department is working closely with the independent investigators and “do not want to be perceived as influencing anything they are doing.”

Cervera spoke Tuesday afternoon after appearing before the Virginia Beach City Council for the first time since a city employee fatally shot 12 people inside a municipal building on May 31. The employee, DeWayne Craddock, was shot and killed by police.

