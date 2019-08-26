Listen Live Sports

Police shoot 2 dogs attacking man on Philadelphia street

August 26, 2019 7:03 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police shot two dogs that were attacking a man on a city street, killing at least one of the animals.

The attack occurred around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

The dogs were biting the man around his arms and legs when three police officers arrived and shot the animals. One of the dogs, a bull mastiff, died at the scene while a pit bull ran away from the scene. It’s not known if the latter dog was wounded.

The injured man suffered serious undisclosed injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released

It wasn’t clear who owned the dogs.

