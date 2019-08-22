Listen Live Sports

Police: Suburban Chicago officer fatally shoots suicidal man

August 22, 2019 10:23 am
 
NORTH AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say an officer shot and killed an armed man who was threatening to shoot himself and someone else and who ignored commands to stay away from his occupied west suburban Chicago home.

North Aurora police say officers were dispatched Wednesday night on a report of a suicidal man. They say the 54-year-old man was spotted driving his SUV and he avoided officers trying to stop him, proceeding to his driveway, where he held a gun to his head.

Police say the man tried to enter his home through the open garage door and ignored multiple commands to stop before one officer, fearing for the safety of individuals inside the house, fired one round and struck the man. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

