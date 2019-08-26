Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: Texas man accused of threatening to shoot up hotel

August 26, 2019 1:03 pm
 
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police have linked a Texas man to guest reviews that threatened an “active shooter-style” event at a Florida hotel.

Cocoa Beach police said they arrested 40-year-old Joseph Lee McKinney of Leander, Texas, on Saturday after he stepped off a cruise ship docked at Port Canaveral on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. He faces charges that include written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Authorities say the threats were sent to the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel on Aug. 23 as electronic guest reviews. McKinney expressed displeasure over a recent stay at the hotel.

Florida Today reports the review threatened violence, which prompted police to stay at the property as law enforcement tracked down McKinney. He’s being held without bond. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

