Police identify man fatally shot by Wisconsin officer

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police have identified the man who was fatally shot by an officer after he allegedly attacked the officer.

Police say 38-year-old Jared Nelson of Racine died Sunday. Police say the officer was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Caledonia when Nelson “immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon” and the officer fired his gun.

Authorities say the unidentified officer suffered a serious head wound. Caledonia Lt. Gary Larsen said Monday the officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The officer has been on the department for four years. The Racine Journal Times reports that police haven’t said whether the officer was wearing a body camera and they have not elaborated on what the edged weapon was.

