Police: Woman is suspected of killing 2, then herself

August 22, 2019 3:17 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Police outside Atlanta say a woman is suspected of killing a man, a woman, and then fatally shooting herself.

Cobb County police say all three bodies were found around 6 p.m. Wednesday inside a town house in the Vinings area, just northwest of Atlanta.

Police said Thursday that 58-year-old Marsha Edwards is suspected of killing 20-year-old Erin Edwards; and 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr.

Cobb County police Officer Sydney Melton says Marsha Edwards died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the suspect’s ex-husband, Dr. Christopher Edwards, is a prominent Atlanta surgeon who serves on the boards of Morehouse School of Medicine and the Atlanta Housing Authority. Family spokesman Jeff Dickerson said the family is in shock.

Police haven’t released any possible motive.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

