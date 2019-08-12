Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Portion of Mammoth Cave to close for renovations

August 12, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a section of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky will be closed for more than a year for renovations.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) section of cave stretching from the Snowball Room to Grand Central Station will close sometime this fall and isn’t expected to reopen for 18 months.

Schroer said the dirt and stone cave floor has become degraded and the project will make the path smoother and more durable while making steps and handrails more user-friendly.

She said the Grand Avenue Tour and the Wild Cave Tour won’t be available for the entire closure. Others tours, including Domes and Dripstones and Frozen Niagara, would be closed for only part of the renovation.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter