Prison employee smuggled wedding ring, investigators say

August 20, 2019 12:12 pm
 
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a prison food employee who was smitten with an Indiana inmate smuggled a wedding ring behind bars.

Online court records show Rebecca Landers pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor. A felony charge of official misconduct was dropped. She won’t face any additional time in jail.

Investigators at the Department of Correction quote the 46-year-old Landers as saying she was in love with Chad Shackelford and planned to have him move in with her when he’s released in 2022.

The Muncie Star Press reports that Landers, a Muncie resident, worked for a private contractor at the New Castle Correctional Facility in New Castle.

