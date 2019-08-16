Listen Live Sports

Audit shows why crash suspect’s license not revoked earlier

August 16, 2019 3:41 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A new audit finds that a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employee missed an opportunity to revoke the license of the driver accused in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists because he did not know how to add convictions to driving records.

The finding was revealed Friday in a preliminary report examining why Massachusetts failed to sanction Volodymyr Zhukovskyy after being notified of his May drunken driving arrest in Connecticut.

A firm hired to investigate found that an RMV employee briefly reviewed the notification from Connecticut but did not change Zhukovskyy’s record. It says the worker wasn’t trained to add convictions and didn’t bring the case to anyone else’s attention.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in the June crash that killed the seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

