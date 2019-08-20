Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Yale professor sexually assaulted 5 students

August 20, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An investigation has concluded that a Yale University psychiatry professor sexually assaulted five students at a research facility on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and committed sexual misconduct against at least eight others.

The report by former Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly was released Tuesday. She investigated Dr. D. Eugene Redmond, who retired last year from the Yale School of Medicine as disciplinary proceedings were imminent.

Redmond denied the allegations. Messages seeking comment were left with Redmond and his lawyer Tuesday.

Daly concluded Redmond sexually assaulted two students in the early 1990s and three others between 2010 and 2017. She reported the assaults involved nonconsensual touching of male students.

Advertisement

The report says Yale officials failed to adequately respond to complaints against Redmond in 1994.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Yale President Peter Salovey says he’s sorry Redmond’s behavior wasn’t stopped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars