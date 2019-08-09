Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Russia: If ‘terrorists’ adhere to cease-fire it will happen

August 9, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says the moment “terrorists” adhere to a cessation of hostilities in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province is when there will actually be another cease-fire.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters Friday the Syrian army observed the Aug. 1 cease-fire but al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful rebel group in Idlib, didn’t and “it takes two to tango.”

He said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham needs “to surrender,” or those that support it need to find a solution.

Both sides were reported to have repeatedly violated the truce. The Syrian army announced on Aug. 5 it was resuming its offensive on Idlib.

Advertisement

Polyansky spoke after closed Security Council consultations on last week’s meeting between Russia, Iran and Turkey. They issued a statement calling for respect for last September’s cease-fire.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot