The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Sacramento Zoo temporarily closed after giraffe died

August 10, 2019 5:12 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Zoo has been temporarily closed following the death of one of its four giraffes.

The California zoo says Val was found deceased in her sleeping quarters early Saturday. She turned 24 on Valentine’s Day (hence the name Val) and was starting to show signs of aging, including lameness in her front left leg and joint deterioration.

Zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent says the zoo was closed so the animal care team can focus on transporting the giraffe to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. A necropsy will be performed there to determine the cause of death.

Val was known for being the laid-back leader of the herd.

Vincent said the zoo would likely reopen Saturday afternoon and resume regular business hours on Sunday.

