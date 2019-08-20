Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search resumes for remains of missing Michigan girls

August 20, 2019 7:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit are searching for the remains of missing girls, more than a year after a similar excavation.

Heavy machines are in Macomb County’s Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. The excavation began Monday in a wooded area near the Clinton River. No remains were found during a search in 2018.

The sheriff’s office says it’s “hoping to bring justice to victims and closure to their families.” It didn’t say what prompted a second search. Investigators last year said they’re trying to solve the cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.

Cindy Zarzycki’s remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars