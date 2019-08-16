Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3

August 16, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus left two people dead and three others with injuries.

Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. A statement from President Quinton T. Ross says the shooting occurred at a business close to the school.

Montgomery police said in a news release that 24-year-old Justin Martin and 21-year-old Jacquez Hall were killed.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn’t life-threatening.

Advertisement

Authorities said the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

The president’s statement says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US