Shoplifters locked into California store by employee

August 22, 2019 8:47 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say shoplifters trying to boost thousands of dollars’ worth of sunglasses from a Southern California store found themselves locked inside by a quick-thinking employee.

KNBC-TV reports that four people began stealing from a store at Camarillo Premium Outlets Saturday night when an employee locked them inside and asked them to put the goods back. They refused.

The station says cellphone video shows the thieves banging, punching and kicking on the glass door.

A few minutes later, the store was filled with carbon dioxide smoke as a fire extinguisher the thieves were using to attack the door went off.

The thieves finally kicked a hole in the door, unlocked it and fled.

Two women were arrested and about $14,000 worth of sunglasses recovered.

Two other people are being sought.

