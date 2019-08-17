Listen Live Sports

Skydiver dies in Michigan from accident during landing

August 17, 2019 8:16 pm
 
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old skydiver has been killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.

The unidentified man was jumping Saturday afternoon during the “Dink Dink Boogie” event at Grand Haven Memorial Airpark.

A witness said the skydiver appeared to make a sudden turn to avoid another jumper and fell. Scott Braginton told mlive.com he knew the injuries would be severe because “he hit the ground hard.”

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Sgt. Lee Adams told the Grand Haven Tribune that police were interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

The event through Sunday drew more than 200 skydivers and was expected to resume after police complete their investigation.

Grand Haven is 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Grand Rapids along Lake Michigan.

