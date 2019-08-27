Listen Live Sports

Storm knocks out power, spawns tornado in central Oklahoma

August 27, 2019 4:50 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A storm spawned a weak tornado in central Oklahoma, left thousands without power from that state into Arkansas, and led to about a dozen high-water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Ware said Tuesday that an EF1 tornado damaged a home, downed trees and destroyed a barn Monday night in Logan County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of downtown Oklahoma City.

No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy said firefighters rescued about a dozen motorists from high water and a fisherman who was trapped by rising water on a lake.

Some Oklahoma schools that lost power closed Tuesday.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported about 34,000 outages Tuesday afternoon. More than 66,000 customers from that utility and Public Service Company of Oklahoma were without electricity from the Lawton area to the Fort Smith, Arkansas, area.

