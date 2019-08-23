Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teacher committed after describing mass shooting, bombing

August 23, 2019 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teacher was forcibly committed for a mental evaluation after he told his students how he would carry out a mass killing if he were an active shooter.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Lakeland High School math teacher Keith Cook was taken into custody Monday under Florida’s Baker Act and transported to a mental health facility.

The Lakeland Ledger reports Cook made statements to his students during a lockdown drill on what to do if a gunman is on campus.

According to a student, Cook said he would hide a bomb with nails, fire a couple of rounds, and then explode the bomb.

Advertisement

Cook is on leave from Polk County Public Schools.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

A judge issued an order requiring Cook to turn over firearms. None were found.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow