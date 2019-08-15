Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen charged with pointing gun at school bus over $20 debt

August 15, 2019 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen pointed a gun at a Florida school bus while seeking payment of a $20 debt.

The Florida Times-Union quotes the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as saying the 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged as an adult with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the teen approached the Duval County school bus at a Hyde Grove Elementary School bus stop. Officials say he pointed the gun at the bus while walking around it, and one of the passengers yelled at the window that he would meet the armed teen later to pay off the debt.

Officers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and arrested the teen a short time later.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US