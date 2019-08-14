Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas: Alamo dig uncovers musket balls believed from 1800s

August 14, 2019 11:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An archaeological dig at the Alamo to help preserve the historic Texas mission has unearthed musket balls that experts say could date to the 1800s.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the survey of the mission-era west wall of the Long Barrack is meant to help determine how best to protect the oldest component of the Alamo.

Crews are digging four pits to help expose the 1700s limestone wall to its foundation in an effort to fight moisture. Archaeologist Kristi Nichols says workers so far have recovered musket balls, a mid-1800s bottle and tin-glazed majolica from the Spanish colonial period.

The survey began nearly a month ago. Preservation of the Alamo is part of a wider $450 million development plan for the area.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act