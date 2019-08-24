Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas man accused of fatally shooting boss after being fired

August 24, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities allege a 22-year-old suburban Houston man fatally shot his boss after being fired.

Jatraveous Williams remained jailed on Saturday after being charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Leonard John Ruffer.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office alleges Williams shot Ruffer, who owned a floor installation business, after Ruffer fired him. Investigators say Ruffer was shot Friday morning at his home in the Houston suburb of Spring.

The sheriff’s office says one of Williams’ relatives was driving him to speak with investigators when he pulled out a gun. The relative pulled over to a gas station and called authorities.

Advertisement

After a 90-minute standoff, Williams surrendered to deputies.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Williams.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow