The Associated Press
 
Texas trooper dies months after being shot at crash scene

August 25, 2019 10:20 am
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A state trooper has died more than four months after he was shot while investigating a vehicle collision in South Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Trooper Moises Sanchez died Saturday after suffering head injuries when he was shot April 6 in Edinburg.

Authorities say Sanchez was investigating a vehicle collision but couldn’t find one of the drivers. They say he then found Victor Alejandro Godinez nearby and was shot.

Department Director Steven McCraw says the 49-year-old Sanchez “demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas trooper.”

Authorities say charges of attempted murder against Godinez will be upgraded to capital murder. Godinez, of Edinburg has been jailed since the weekend of the shooting. A message left Sunday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

