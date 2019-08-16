Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas

August 16, 2019 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a series of earthquakes in Kansas (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas near Hutchinson, knocking down ceiling tiles and breaking some windows.

The largest earthquake measured 4.2 and struck around 8 a.m. Friday, with an epicenter about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Hutchinson. The U.S. Geological Survey received reports that it was felt in Topeka; Ponca City, Oklahoma; and even Kansas City, Missouri, which is some 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Hutchinson.

Advertisement

Rick Miller, of the Kansas Geological Survey, says three temblors with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 3.3 quickly followed in the same area. He says the epicenters were within 200 yards (183 meters) of each other, near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Kansas 96.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

A 2.5 earthquake on Wednesday may have been a foreshock.

___

9:20 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake shook parts of Kansas near Hutchinson.

The earthquake occurred Friday morning, with an epicenter about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Hutchinson.

The federal agency said the earthquake registered at 4.2 magnitude.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

WIBW reports people some 140 miles (225 kilometers) away in Topeka reported feeling the earthquake.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US