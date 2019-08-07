Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: 4 remain hospitalized from Dayton shooting

August 7, 2019 11:30 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Ohio mass shooting (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Four Ohio shooting victims remain hospitalized in local hospitals in the aftermath of the mass shooting over the weekend that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

Hospital officials said 37 people were treated for injuries, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds.

Miami Valley Hospital reported Wednesday that three patients were in stable condition. Kettering Medical Center said one patient was still there and in fair condition.

Police fatally shot 24-year-old Connor Betts within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

___

1:11 a.m.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s stricken community is preparing for a visit from President Donald Trump, who in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend has made calls for unity on the heels of his divisive political talk.

White House officials say Trump’s visits Wednesday to Texas and Ohio, where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours, will be similar to those he’s paid to grieving communities in the past.

But Whaley, a Democrat, has made remarks questioning whether the visit will help, and expressed disappointment in the president’s aftermath remarks that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.

Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in Dayton early Sunday, killing nine people including his sister, before officers fatally shot him

___

Find complete AP coverage of recent mass shootings here: https://apnews.com/Shootings

