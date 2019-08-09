Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart

August 9, 2019 10:51 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on arrest of man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor at a Springfield, Missouri, Walmart (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Springfield police have identified the man who caused a panic at a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri.

Police say 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko was carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition when he walked through the store Thursday afternoon, causing shoppers to flee. He did not fire any shots and surrendered after he was stopped and held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter.

Andreychenko is being held in the Greene County jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat.

Springfield officials say the Greene County prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible charges.

8:42 a.m.

Five days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, panicked shoppers fled a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, after a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor walked around the store before being stopped by an off-duty firefighter.

No shots were fired and the man was arrested after surrendering Thursday, Springfield police said. No one was injured.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man arrived Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun. Lucas said the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

