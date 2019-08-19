Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: California stabbing victim worked for university

August 19, 2019 2:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on campus killing at California State University, Fullerton (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Police say the victim in a fatal stabbing at California State University, Fullerton was apparently targeted and worked in international student admissions.

Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus said Monday the victim was in his late 50s and found inside a car in a campus parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

Advertisement

Radus says a witness who called 911 to report the stabbing said the suspect fled on foot.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Radus says police do not know a motive but do not believe the stabbing was random.

___

10:58 a.m.

Authorities say someone has been killed on the campus of California State University, Fullerton.

The university says an assault with a deadly weapon was reported Monday in a parking lot on the campus about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Fullerton police are calling it a homicide, but Lt. Jon Radus says he does not immediately have any details.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Authorities described the suspect as male with black hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus