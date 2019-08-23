The Latest: Family of woman killed in raid welcomes charges

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the ongoing investigation into a deadly Houston drug raid that killed a couple and injured several officers (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Attorneys for the family of a woman who along with her husband were killed in January drug raid by Houston police say charges against two ex-officers involved in the raid are “only the beginning of the pursuit of justice” for the couple.

Killed in the raid were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. Five officers were injured.

Advertisement

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged ex-officer Gerald Goines with two counts of felony murder. Another former officer, Steven Bryant, was charged with tampering with a government record.

An independent review by Nicholas’ family earlier this year cast doubt on how the shooting took place.

Attorneys for the Nicholas family say they’re still seeking more information about police department practices.

District Attorney Kim Ogg apologized to the couple’s families.

___

2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a former Houston police officer with felony murder in connection with a deadly January drug raid that killed a couple and injured several officers.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against former officer Gerald Goines on Friday. Another former officer was charged with tampering with a government record.

Goines’ attorney previously said he has done nothing wrong. Goines and other officers were shot during the Jan. 28 raid, and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle were killed.

The raid came under scrutiny after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.

Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicholas have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the home but no heroin.

___

1:50 p.m.

Prosecutors have charged a former Houston police officer with felony murder in connection with a deadly January drug raid that killed a couple and injured several officers.

The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged one of the officers who was shot, Gerald Goines, lied in order to obtain a search warrant. Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle.

Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicholas have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the home but no heroin.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Goines at a press conference Friday. Another officer was charged with tampering with a government record.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.