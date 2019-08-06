Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Man says boy cursed at him over anthem flap

August 6, 2019 6:52 pm
 
SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on an alleged attack over the national anthem (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Court documents say a man accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a Montana rodeo told a sheriff’s deputy that the boy cursed at him when he asked the teenager to take off his hat during the national anthem.

The document filed by Mineral County Attorney Ellen Donohue charges 39-year-old Curt James Brockway of Superior, Montana, with assault on a minor.

It says Brockway told the deputy he asked the boy to take off his hat out of respect for the national anthem.

It says that when the boy cursed at him, Brockway grabbed the boy by the throat, lifted him into the air and slammed him to the ground.

The boy was bleeding from his ears and was flown to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for a possible concussion and fractured skull.

___

This item has been corrected to reflect suspect’s name is Curt James Brockway.

___

11:45 a.m.

Montana authorities have charged a man with assault after a witness said he threw a 13-year-old boy to the ground because the boy didn’t remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo.

Taylor Hennick told the Missoulian she was at the rodeo Saturday when she heard a “pop” and saw the boy on the ground, bleeding from his ears.

Hennick says the assailant justified his actions by saying the boy was disrespecting the national anthem.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Spokane, Washington. His condition isn’t immediately clear.

Curt James Brockway of Superior, Montana, made an initial court appearance Monday. The 39-year-old man is a registered violent offender from a 2010 assault conviction.

Brockway’s attorney, Lance Jasper, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

