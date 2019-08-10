Listen Live Sports

The Latest: More than 100 join in ‘Unity’ march in El Paso

August 10, 2019 4:06 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a march in El Paso, Texas, on the one week anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 22 in the Texas border city (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

More than 100 people have marched through downtown El Paso, Texas, on the one week anniversary of a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans in the Texas border city.

The group chanted, “gun reform now,” and “aquí estamos y no nos vamos,” Spanish for “here we are and we are not leaving.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens organized Saturday’s march.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, spoke to the crowd. He has blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for spreading fear and hate, leading Trump to tweet that O’Rourke should “be quiet.”

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder and say they’re considering hate-crime charges.

___

8:20 a.m.

Latino groups say they’ll march through the Texas border city of El Paso a week after a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans.

Organizers said Saturday’s march will begin at the port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexican officials say eight Mexican nationals were among 22 people killed in last weekend’s attack at a Walmart.

An El Paso detective said in an arrest affidavit that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius told investigators he targeted Mexicans at the store with an AK-47 rifle. The affidavit says Crusius confessed while surrendering to police.

Crusius is charged with capital murder. Federal prosecutors say they’re weighing hate-crime charges.

The League of United Latin American Citizens’ “March for a United America” comes as families are gathering for funerals.

