The Latest: Reporter ID’d in New Orleans small plane crash

August 16, 2019 8:30 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on deadly small plane crash in New Orleans (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

A New Orleans TV journalist and the pilot of a small plane are dead after their aircraft went down in a field near a city airport.

WVUE-TV confirms that Nancy Parker, a reporter and anchor at the television station for 23 years, was killed in the crash Friday afternoon near Lakefront Airport.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names.

The station says the 53-year-old journalist was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash occurred.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that it crashed about a half mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.

___

5:34 p.m.

New Orleans authorities say a small plane has crashed in the city, killing two people.

The city said on its “Nola Ready” website that firefighters, emergency medical services and police responded to the crash Friday afternoon. It says two fatalities were confirmed.

The plane went down near Lakefront Airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold told reporters the plane crashed about 3 p.m., causing a fire.

He did not release the victims’ identities and could not confirm the type of plane involved, or whether there were reports of engine failure. He said those details would be part of the investigation.

The FAA sent inspectors to the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board representative was expected Saturday.

___

Information from: WVUE-TV, http://fox8live.com

